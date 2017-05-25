Justin Bieber 2017 tour news: Fans beg singer to cancel U.K. concerts following Manchester terror attack

Justin Bieber's fans are lobbying to have his U.K. concerts canceled — but for a very good reason.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonShown is Justin Bieber during the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of ''China: Through the Looking Glass,'' in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015.

A group of "Beliebers" are urging the pop singer's manager to cancel Bieber's upcoming British concert dates. Through social media posts, fans expressed their fear of being targeted by another terror attack, similar to the one at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester earlier this week. Twenty-two people were killed while dozens were left injured after a bomb exploded at the venue.

The Canadian singer-songwriter's "Purpose Tour" has stops at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 30 and at London's Hyde Park on July 2. Bieber is also set to perform in Dublin next month.

In the wake of the Manchester terror attack, Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, posted a statement on Twitter to express his condolences to the victims' loved ones. He also asked the public for prayers for everyone who has been injured and traumatized by the suicide bombing. Braun also serves as Grande's manager.

CNN notes that concert tours mean big business for music artists. Last year, the top 100 tours in North America grossed a whopping $3.34 billion. Bieber ranked sixth among the top 10 concert tours, earning $163.3 million in 2016.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Concert Promoters Association, chairman Phil Bowdery issued a press release regarding the recent terror attack in the U.K.

"All members of the Concert Promoters Association will continue to work with venues, police, stewarding companies and the relevant authorities and it is our understanding that outside of the Manchester Arena and the Ariana Grande tour, all other planned concerts and events will go ahead, as advertised, unless ticketholders are directly advised to the contrary. Fans should check with venues direct for specific updates," Bowdery said.

Bieber has yet to announce whether his U.K. tour dates will be canceled or not.