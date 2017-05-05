Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld Dating Rumors: Steinfeld Finally Speaks Up, Confirms She and Bieber Are Not Dating

Hailee Steinfeld denied reports claiming that she is dating pop singer Justin Bieber. She clarified in a recent interview that she and Bieber are just friends who have known each other for a long time.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016.

Reports recently came out that Bieber and Steinfeld started going on dates after being introduced to each other by Pastor Carl Lentz, whose church they both attend. Photos of the "Most Girls" singer FaceTiming Bieber also surfaced last April.

The reports were not all baseless. When their photos started to make the rounds online last month, Bieber himself dropped some clues hinting that things were really heating up between him and his fellow singer. On Monday, Steinfeld was also spotted hanging out with the "Love Yourself" singer at a hotel in New York. However, she was quick to squash the rumors.

In her interview on Sirius XM's "Morning Mash Up" on May 3, Steinfeld confirmed that she and Bieber are not dating and that people's perception of the photos of them together is far from reality. The 20-year-old singer, however, claimed that they have been friends for years, which is quite believable, considering how she, Bieber and Selena Gomez amicably attended a Vanity Fair Oscar Party together years ago.

"I don't know why people make such a big deal. We're friends, we've been friends for years and yeah," Steinfeld answered during the interview when asked if she was actually dating the 23-year-old Bieber.

Before rumors about Steinfeld dating Bieber surfaced, it was reported that Steinfeld was still dating Cameron Smoller. In fact, the "Pitch Perfect 2" star has been dating Smoller since late last year and both of them have been very open about their relationship on social media.

Back in December, Steinfeld and Smoller went public with their romance. Since then, they have been actively sharing sweet photos on their respective social media accounts.