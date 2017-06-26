Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez News: Unfinished Recording of Ex-Couple Surfaces

While Selena Gomez is said to be happily attached with current beau The Weeknd, rumors now claim that she has reunited with Justin Bieber, for a recording at least.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokSinger Selena Gomez (R) and Justin Bieber, pose on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. An unfinished recording of the ex-couple recently surfaced online.

After having been an on-and-off couple for several years, Bieber and Gomez finally called their relationship quits in 2015. Although it seems that their decision to end the relationship is cut and dried, many of their fans are still not giving up their hope for the two to reconcile.

While the two are doing fine with their separate lives, a recent report claims that the two have collaborated on a single. However, it has been learned that the recording was done years ago, between 2013 and 2014 presumably, before their final breakup.

The supposed collaboration of the two, titled "Steal Our Love," was unearthed on SoundCloud, and, listening to the lyrics of the song, it is apparent that it highlights Gomez's vocals as Bieber only sang a few lines that are even inaudible.

"I can't seem to hide from the lies

I can't discuss myself

I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself

And just when I feel I've fallen down

You pick me up right off the ground

They can't keep between us two right now," goes a portion of the lyrics sung by Gomez.

It is suspected that Bieber has only a few lines in the song as the recording was not finished yet, or his lines may have not been completely written.

Will the two ever complete the song and release it commercially? Fans can only hope so. After all, the two are said to be in a good place, with Gomez even commending Bieber's performance at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert earlier this month.

"I thought Justin did great. It was beautiful," Gomez said in an interview.