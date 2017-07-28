Justin Bieber 'Game of Thrones' Cameo? Sophie Turner Says It's Her Ultimate Wish

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones," has an ultimate guest wish list for the show. She wants pop singer Justin Bieber to cameo and hopes the producers will grant her ultimate wish.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" and she wishes Justin Bieber would cameo just like Ed Sheeran.

Turner told Entertainment Tonight that she has been wishing for the Bieber cameo for some time now but it has yet to happen. Nonetheless, she was thrilled for her TV sister Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) because she got a chance to do a scene with her favorite musician, Ed Sheeran, who had a cameo in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1.

"That was fun because Maisie loves Ed Sheeran and [creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] had it as, like, a surprise for her," Turner said, adding it was her who ruined the secret. She accidentally told Williams that Sheeran was going to be on the show.

Turner might just get her wish as "Game of Thrones" still has one more season to go. Meanwhile, Bieber's schedule is currently vacant considering he recently canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour for a much-needed rest after working and performing for two years straight all over the world.

Meanwhile, Turner warned viewers of "Game of Thrones" about Sansa's transformation this season. Fans might not love it when she turns into a manipulator just like the characters she has dealt with and observed, Cersei (Lena Headey) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen).

In the last episode of "Game of Thrones," Sansa's brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington) put her in charge as the Queen of the North while he sailed off to meet the Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke).

"She finally has this power, and she doesn't really know what to do with it, and she really falters," Turner revealed to Elle in an exclusive.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premiered on HBO last July 16. The penultimate season will only have seven episodes.