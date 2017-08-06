Justin Bieber Gets Cross Tattoo, Singer Makes First Public Appearance Since Purpose World Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber appears to be reaffirming his faith in Christ with his new tattoo.

The Canadian crooner debuted his cross tattoo near his left eye earlier this week. TMZ pointed out that the small cross is the latest tattoo for Bieber. Many of his fans already spotted it a few months ago, but the idea of him showing it off now further fuels speculations that he is indeed becoming more committed to his faith.

As fans can recall, Bieber shocked fans when he canceled his Purpose World Tour last week to allegedly "rededicate himself" to his religion. Bieber stayed silent on the matter for a few days, but the "Sorry" singer finally spoke up about his decision to cancel the show.

The 23-year-old thanked his fans for their support and explained why he had to abruptly end his tour.

"Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!" Bieber posted on Instagram. "Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times."

He further explained that the decision to end the tour was an effort on his part to have a "sustainable" career. However, Bieber said he also wants his soul and heart to be sustainable so he can be the person he really wants to be.

Additionally, Bieber has stayed away from the public eye since he announced that he will no longer continue his tour. On Thursday, he was first seen out on his own when he attended the Hanes x Karla party in West Hollywood. The singer and songwriter opted for a casual and laid-back look; sporting ripped jeans, a white shirt, a backwards cap paired with a backpack.