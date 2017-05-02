Justin Bieber Goofs Around After Attending Hillsong Church In New York City

Justin Bieber may be trying to impress a renewed image of himself to his fans by clinging to religion, but the 23-year-old Cold Weather singer simply looked terrifying when he was spotted screaming at a passerby outside Hillsong Church in New York on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonJustin Beiber arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015.

Bieber was hanging outside the church with his pastor, Carl Lentz, and a group of friends after attending service. He began acting crazy and made a series of facial expressions at passersby. He also startled a random woman when he screamed at her face, which prompted a security guard to calm him down.

Bieber shed off his bad boy image in recent years after "hearing a voice" urging him to turn his life around. He told the Bert Show last year that he isn't "super religious," but his faith inspired him to take things in a different direction. He claimed that he woke up one day and felt like God was telling him something which prompted him to change his life.

Bieber often referenced religion in his work since then. He sang his inspirational track and also prayed after a well-received performance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. He also filled his body with tattoo markings, some of which bear religious themes.

Bieber also told the same radio program that he still enjoys drinking and having a good time, but he doesn't think it goes against his faith. "We've going and celebrating all the time, getting drinks. I am 21 now so I can go out with my friends and be responsible and still have a good time," he said.

"What's weird is I am a Christian, I am a believer and often people are too conservative and I don't think it's wrong," the Grammy nominee went on, adding, "I'm stumbling over my words right now because I don't want to offend anybody but I believe you can go and have a good time, get some drinks and enjoy yourself and can be with girls."