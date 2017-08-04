Justin Bieber Net Worth 2017: How Much Is the Pop Star Earning Now?

Justin Bieber may have just canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour but that will hardly put a dent on his huge fortune. The Biebs is considered one of the most popular artists of the decade and despite being away from the spotlight in recent months, he still rakes in the dough.

REUTERS/Bobby Yip Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber looks on at a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer made around $83.5 million in the first half of 2017 alone, the biggest haul in his nine-year career. His personal net worth, on the other hand, is at $265 million — a far cry from the $500,000 personal fortune he had when he was just starting out.

It was after the release of his first full-length studio album, "My World," that he really started earning some serious money. For the next six years, Bieber was earning $50–70 million annually mostly from music sales.

To date, he has sold over 11 million albums in the United States and 25 million worldwide. Add to that his endorsements, merchandise, tours and various other business ventures and the Biebs is already sitting on more money than he knows what to do with.

Bieber is currently ranked No. 13 on Forbes' 2017 Celebrity 100 list. This puts him just behind radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh ($84 million) and ahead of FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi ($80 million).

Bieber currently resides in the United States under an O-1 visa for temporary resident status. The singer said he has no interest in becoming a citizen mainly due to the country's market-based health care system. He also praised his native Canada as "the best country in the world."

Bieber has also dabbled in philanthropy contributing to the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit group aiming to prevent suicide among LGBT youth. His work in the Philippines following the devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan has earned him the gratitude of many Filipinos and has earned a star on the country's Walk of Fame.