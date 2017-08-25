Justin Bieber News: Singer Claims 'Nothing More Fun Than Praising Our God'

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Justin Bieber attends the 3rd annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at NYU Paulson Auditorium in New York April 27, 2012.

After admitting that the reason why he canceled the remainder of his world tour was because he wanted his spiritual life to be sustainable, there is no stopping Bieber from feeding his spirituality.

In a recent Instagram post, the singing superstar is seen in his uploaded video having a blast while singing enthusiastically along the track of the Australian worship group Hillsong Young & Free's "Wake" and captioned the said post with the words "Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God."

According to reports, the video was taken at The City Church in Beverly Hills, California, where the singer has been spending his time lately.

To recall, the singer announced last month that he is cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour. While no immediate clear explanation was given, eventually, Bieber admitted in an Instagram post that the decision had something to do with his desire to grow spiritually.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he said in lengthy Instagram post.

It is public knowledge that Bieber is good friends with Hillsong's Pastor Carl Lentz, who is also his spiritual adviser. While reports claim that Lentz had nothing to do with his decision to cancel the remaining leg of his world tour, recent rumors claim that Hillsong had a hand in Bieber's decision to cut his ties with Floyd Mayweather.

However, sources close to Bieber told TMZ that Hillsong only counseled Bieber to weed out people who influence his life negatively in more ways than one. While the church did not single out Mayweather, it is alleged that Bieber took it upon himself to end his friendship with Mayweather, prompting him to unfollow him on Instagram, which, allegedly, made the boxing legend furious and label the singing superstar a traitor.