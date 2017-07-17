Justin Bieber News: Singer Makes Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital

Reuters/Scanpix Denmark/Jens Astrup Featured in the image is singer Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber has made headlines for paying a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Before the 23-year-old "Despacito" remix singer embarks on his North American tour, he is paying it forward as he shared conversations, smiles, and prayers with his young fans earlier this week. His photos with several patients made their rounds online.

Brandie Runner, a mother of a patient named Victoria, shared her account of the encounter on Instagram saying: "So... our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no."

She went on to say that the nurse asked if Victoria liked Bieber and she said yes.

The mother added: "We discuss if she's joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children's hospitals all the time. In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug."

Another patient named Brittney Cruz also shared a photo with the singer on Instagram with a caption that included the lines: "This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever."

Children's Hospital of Orange County is a facility that aims to nurture and protect the health and well-being of its young patients. According to E! News, one of its supporters is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

As mentioned, Bieber will soon be heading to several places across North America, and it will be his first stadium tour. He is set to perform in Los Angeles, Texas, Denver, and a few more select cities.

In other news, the popular song "Despacito," which was remixed by Bieber, has been reported to be the most streamed song of all time. According to Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the original track and the remix combined have garnered over four billion streams across several platforms since it came out in January.

The song has topped the "Billboard's Hot 100" singles chart for 10 consecutive weeks. The previous record holder was also a track from Bieber, his 2015 hit titled "Sorry."