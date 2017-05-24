Justin Bieber News: Singer Spends Time with Church Family While on Break from 'Purpose' World Tour

While on a break from his "Purpose" World Tour, Justin Bieber recently bonded with his Hillsong pastor friend Carl Lentz for a day of some unwinding.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonSinger Justin Bieber currently on break from his "Purpose" World Tour

As seen in the photos that surfaced online, Bieber and Lentz, along with the pastor's wife Laura, look relaxed while spending the day together last Monday. According to reports, the three spent the day to unwind as they stopped by SoHo House, an exclusive members-only hotel and meeting place, and eventually went shopping after which.

Prior to last Monday's sighting of Bieber and Lentz, the two were also spotted in Sydney to attend their church's, Hillsong, annual conference, suggesting that the singer uses his free time to hang out with his church family.

It has been learned that Bieber and Lentz first met each other back in 2008 through another pastor friend of the singer, Judah Smith, in 2008. In an interview with Lentz in 2014, he shared his first encounter with the Grammy-award winning singer when they met for the very first time.

"I remember being involved in this preservice prayer (backstage) and just looking at him and going, 'This is going to be a challenge.' And that day being like, 'I'm going to pray for this boy to make it,' " Lentz told the New York Post then.

Apparently, Lentz's purpose in Bieber's life has evolved into something bigger and did not just remain as a prayer warrior. Apart from being the singer's spiritual guide, the pastor has become one of Bieber's best friends.

"I have a special role in Justin's life, spiritually, but ... I'm not a life-motivational guy. We're talking about making sure his life remains a blessing, not a burden," Lentz said in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Bieber's "Purpose" World Tour is set to resume on July 29 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas and conclude on Sept. 6 at the Rogers Centre in Ontario, Toronto Canada. The tour in in line with the singer's promotion of his last album, "Purpose," was released back in 2015.