Justin Bieber News: Singer to Eventually Return to the Music Scene, Sources Claim

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Justin Bieber has recently announced the cancellation of the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour, which began in 2015.

While Justin Bieber recently announced that he is cancelling the rest of his concert tour, sources reveal that the singer is eventually returning to the music scene. As to when, though, it remains unclear for now.

After spending more than two years on his "Purpose" world tour, Bieber shocked and disappointed his fans last week with the announcement that he was calling off the remaining 14 shows of the tour. Reports suggest that the cancellation was rather abrupt as the decision only happened hours before the announcement.

However, it is said that the cancellation is not tantamount to Bieber's shying away from the music industry. Reportedly, friends of the 23-year-old singer have said that Bieber is planning to record songs again and hold another tour. While there is nothing short of exciting for the so-called "Beliebers," unfortunately, no one can tell when it will happen.

As of this writing, it is exactly unclear what prompted Bieber to arrive at the decision of cancelling the remainder of his world tour. However, according to a source of Us magazine, the singer's "Purpose" world tour really took a toll on him.

"He found the world tour to be really challenging. He wasn't able to have any routine. He shouldn't have gone on a world tour that size because he's just exhausted," the incognito source told the publication.

However, TMZ opines that exhaustion is unlikely the reason for Bieber's move to cancel his world tour as, according to the entertainment media outlet, "Purpose" is not really taxing at all in terms of the singer's travel schedule. In fact, according to sources of TMZ, the decision came about as a result of the singer's supposed spiritual awakening and his desire to rededicate "his life to Christ."

While Bieber has been in the constant companion of his church's pastor, Carl Lentz of Hillsong, for the past couple of months, sources claim that Bieber's spiritual adviser/friend, has nothing to do with the cancellation of his world tour.