Justin Bieber News: Singing Superstar Now Second Most Followed on Twitter with 100 Million Followers

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Justin Bieber attends the 3rd annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at NYU Paulson Auditorium in New York April 27, 2012.

Despite the cancellation of his world tour, Justin Bieber continues to attract more fans, and proof to this is his latest achievement: Hitting the 100 million followers mark on Twitter.

Just before the month of August came to an end, Bieber, who has been an active member of Twitter since 2009, garnered 100 million Twitter followers, making him the second person to reach the record on the microblogging site.

Katy Perry was the first to reach 100 million followers on Twitter in the middle part of June and has more than 103 million followers. Trailing Perry and Bieber are Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga with 85.5, 76.9, and 69.5 million Twitter followers, respectively.

Apart from reaching the 100 million followers, Twitter has also revealed that there have been more than two billion mentions of "Bieber/@Justin Bieber" on the social media site while the word "Belieber," which refers to the singer's ardent supporters, has been used more than 84 million times.

On the other hand, Bieber's tweet on Jan. 25, 2014 became the most-retweeted as he expressed his gratitude to his fans and encouraged them to be strong.

"You are all worthy no matter what anyone says. Be strong, God is with us all. My Beliebers changed my life. I will forever be grateful," goes Bieber's tweet that has been re-tweeted for almost 640,000 times.

Last July, Bieber's camp announced that he was cancelling the remaining 14 shows of his "Purpose" world tour. After being mum on what the real reason was for the cancellation, Bieber broke his silence as he took to Instagram to reveal that his desire to nourish his spirituality prompted him to arrive at such a decision.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," goes a portion of Bieber's lengthy letter uploaded on Instagram.

Bieber has been active with the Hillsong Christian Ministry since he established a strong bond with the church's pastor, Carl Lenz, who is also his spiritual adviser.