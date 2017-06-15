Justin Bieber News: Superstar Remains Cool, Calm, and Collected After Fan Throws Bottle at Him

While Justin Bieber got a rather unfriendly response from the crowd after claiming that he does not know the lyrics to his hit "Despacito" at Stockholm's Summerburst Music Festival, the 23-year-old Canadian superstar managed to remain cool, calm, and collected on stage.

REUTERS/Bobby YipCanadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber looks on at a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong June 11, 2015.

According to reports, Bieber told the crowd at the Summerburst Music Festival that he could not perform "Despacito" as he does not know the lyrics of his song, which is in Spanish.

"I can't. I can't do 'Despacito.' I don't even know it," he told the crowd at Stockholm's Summerburst Music Festival.

As the Canadian superstar repeated what he said and bent down to pick a water bottle, a member of the audience apparently couldn't hide his/her disappointment and threw an empty water bottle at Bieber, slightly missing the singer's head. However, instead of flying off the handle, Bieber handled the situation as calmly as he could.

"Don't throw things at me, please," Bieber said.

"Despacito" is originally a song of Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi. However, when Bieber was featured in the remix of the song, it catapulted Fonsi's song into global fame. Nonetheless, just because Bieber is heard singing a few lines in Spanish in the remix of "Despacito" doesn't mean that he can sing the song on his own.

To recall, the Canadian-born superstar was also criticized last month after he was caught singing "Despacito" in a New York night club as it was apparent that he did not, indeed, memorize the lines of the song and he replaced some of its lyrics.

"Despacito" is the first Spanish-language song to break into Billboard's Top 10 after more than 20 years, thanks to the remix of the song that features Bieber, released last April. The last time a Spanish-language song penetrated the American music standard for singles and albums was in 1996, via the hit song "Macarena" by the Los Del Rio's, as remixed by Bayside Boys.