Justin Bieber: 'Nothing More Fun Than Praising God' (Watch)

Justin Bieber wants the world to know how cool it can be to worship God.

The 23-year-old "Sorry" pop star took to Instagram this week to post a video of himself dancing for God with a group of young people.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

"Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God, " Bieber captioned the Instagram video for his more than 91 million followers.

It was just last month that Bieber posted another Instagram video of himself dancing to the Hillsong United song, "Not Today."

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

"Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God," he captioned the image. "His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship."

Bieber has been spending a great deal of time with people in the Christian community, which is evident by a picture he posted of his friend, Pastor Chad Veach, who leads the Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California.

In the Instagram image posted Wednesday, Veach is seen wearing yellow shorts with Bieber's name. Bieber has previously spoken about how blessed he is to have the pastor and his wife, Julia, in his life.

In 2015, the singer tattooed the letter "G" on his arm in honor of Veach's daughter, Georgia, who was diagnosed with a brain formation disorder called Lissencephaly at 4 months old. Bieber explained the significance of his tattoo and relationship with the Veach family on Instagram.

"This is for the strongest couple I know, Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly," Bieber wrote in the 2015 message. "She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I'm blessed to have you in my life #Georgia #gtat."

In a previous interview with Complex magazine, Bieber said he's at a point in his life where he's striving to become more like Jesus Christ.

"I just wanna honestly live like Jesus. Not be Jesus. ... I don't want that to come across weird," he said in the 2015 interview. "He created a pretty awesome template of how to love people and how to be gracious and kind."