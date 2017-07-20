Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour 2017 News: Hip-Hop Artists Are Opening Acts of the North American Leg

Justin Bieber is brewing something special for the North American leg of his Purpose Tour. The concert will be a star-studded event, with hip-hop acts such as Migos and Vic Mensa performing on stage as well.

According to Billboard, Kehlani Martin Garrix, Migos, and Vic Mensa will all join Bieber on stage for the North American run of the Purpose Tour.

Mensa will open for Bieber in all nine dates, while the hip-hop trio Migos will be in five. Kehlani and Garrix will be in two dates.

Migos will join Bieber in Arlington, Texas on the 29th at the AT&T Stadium, at the MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 23rd and 24th, at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 29th, and at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario on Sept. 6th.

Garriz will be at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota with the singer on Aug. 18th, and at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario on Sept. 5th.

Kehlani will open for the pop star on Aug. 5th at Pasadena California, at the Rose Bowl Stadium, and on the 12th of the same month, which will be at Denver, Co at the Sport Authority Field at Mile High.

The next leg of the Purpose Tour will start off at Arlington, Texas on July 29. Bieber will perform at nine stops in North America before going around the globe.

The tour sold out in 64 U.S. dates and 52 international dates. Just this April, the Purpose Tour has raked in more than $200 million in earnings. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Pencils of Promise, an organization close to the singer's heart. Bieber serves as the global ambassador for the foundation.

After the North American run, Bieber will travel to Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and will end his tour in Singapore on Oct. the 7th.

More updates should roll out soon.