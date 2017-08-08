Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Reportedly Reunite at Church Event; Hailey Baldwin Also Spotted

Justin Bieber went to the same church event as his two ex-girlfriends, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin. The celebrities separately attended the ZOE Church Conference in Los Angeles over the weekend. But did they have a chance to interact with each other?

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Justin Bieber has been focusing on his spiritual growth lately, according to insiders.

According to reports, Bieber and Baldwin posted that they were at the conference on their respective social media accounts. Gomez, on the other hand, was photographed by a fan who spotted her at the event.

But as far as reunions go, it doesn't look like these celebrities took the time to talk. It doesn't seem like they were even aware of each other's presence as well as one fan wrote on Instagram that Bieber and Baldwin were within 15 feet of each other.

Reports also stated that the ZOE Church Conference was a three-day event that Bieber completed. Baldwin came to the Friday concert where she almost had a run-in with the "Love Yourself" singer. Gomez, meanwhile, attended the Saturday and Sunday concerts but didn't seem to stop by where Bieber was standing with his group of friends.

Bieber came to the conference with his pastor Carl Lentz while Gomez was with her personal assistant, according to an X17 exclusive. Fans of the former couple have been wanting a reunion to happen for quite a while now but it still hasn't panned out.

Bieber and Gomez dated from 2011 until 2014. Bieber briefly dated Baldwin in 2016.

The news comes as Bieber has been the subject of controversy lately following his decision to cancel his world tour. A story from "Today" revealed that he wanted to quit his series of shows so that he could focus on building his own church.

"He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already," a source from the singer's camp told People. "He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally."