Justin Bieber Stopped by Police for Using Phone While Driving

Justin Bieber is in trouble with the police again. The "Sorry" singer was driving around Beverly Hills in his Mercedes G-Wagon on Saturday, July 15 when he was pulled over by a cop.

REUTERS/Bobby Yip Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber looks on at a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015.

TMZ reported that Bieber was caught using his phone while driving, but it was not clear whether he was just talking or texting.

Law enforcement officers did tell the publication that the 23-year-old was "calm and cooperative." After being issued a citation for his violation, he got the ticket and moved on without causing a scene. Cell phone tickets usually cost around $162 in Los Angeles, so Bieber should not have any problem in paying the fine.

The occurrence is not Bieber's first run-in with the police. Back in June, the singer shared a collage of mugshots from 2014, adding witty and cautionary hashtags for his fans.

"Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain," he captioned the Instagram post.

On Jan. 23, 2014, the pop star was taken into custody for allegedly drag racing in a yellow Lamborghini with one of his friends. Aside from cursing at the cops, Bieber also failed a sobriety test conducted by responding officers. Authorities charged him with driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting arrest. Lab tests later confirmed that the singer-songwriter had traces of Xanax and marijuana in his system.

Bieber's legal team was able to work out a plea deal with the prosecutors in the end. After pleading guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest, he settled a $500 fine and attended anger management and drunk driving prevention programs. Ahead of the agreement, he also made a $50,000 donation to a local charity called Our Kids.

The Canadian crooner failed to show up at the August 2014 hearing in Florida, but presiding Judge William Altfield gave a message for him through his lawyers.

"I hope that he realises that his actions not only lead to consequences that affect him, but they lead to consequences that affect others who are looking up to him as a role model," the judge stated.

Bieber's next major performance will be at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday, July 29.