Justin Bieber Talks About God's Goodness Amid Darkness at Manchester Benefit Concert

Justin Bieber used his opportunity at the "One Love Manchester" concert in Manchester, England, Sunday night to encourage people about God's goodness in the face of evil.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JUSTIN BIEBER)Justin Bieber says he 'just wanna honestly live like Jesus.'

Bieber, the 23-year-old "Love Yourself" pop star, came together with fellow singers Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams for the benefit concert organized by singer Ariana Grande. On May 22, a suicide bombing took place at Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena which resulted in 23 deaths that included children.

Over 100 people were also injured in the attack prompted by 22-year-old British Muslim extremist Salman Abedi. Aside from helping raise $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund that will help those who suffered from the attack, Bieber offered some spirit-filled words to those viewing his performances of "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

Bieber decided to remind people about the goodness of God.

"God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil," the singer told the crowd. "God is in the midst no matter what's happening in the world, God is in the midst, and He loves you and He's here for you."

The singer also used the moment to honor the victims of the tragedy and asked others to join him in spreading love.

"I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken. We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much," he said. "Put both hands up to honor those people right now. Everybody say, 'We honor you. We love you.'"

For some time, Bieber has expressed his Christian faith in his music and interviews. The singer previously opened up to Complex magazine about his decision to be more like Jesus Christ.

"I just wanna honestly live like Jesus. Not be Jesus. ... I don't want that to come across weird. He created a pretty awesome template of how to love people and how to be gracious and kind," Bieber told Complex magazine last year.