Justin Bieber Teases Brand-New Single Coming Out on Aug. 17

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Justin Bieber will be releasing a brand-new single later this week.

Beliebers are in for a treat this coming Thursday.

According to Billboard, Justin Bieber is dropping a new song titled "Friends." The singer teased his upcoming single with producer BloodPop via Twitter this weekend. Bieber also posted the song artwork for the new track showing a black-and-white illustration of two birds ripping apart a worm. In front of the image was the text "Friends" in yellow.

"Can we still be friends," he wrote in the caption.

It is currently unclear whether "Friends" is technically a song by BloodPop or Bieber. If the Canadian pop star is credited as the lead artist on the song, it serves as his first single as lead artist in nearly 18 months.

Although he is busy working on a new project, Bieber still makes sure to have some alone time. He was spotted enjoying a relaxing run in the Runyon Canyon Park in L.A. hours before he delighted fans with the surprise announcement.

In addition, fans can expect to hear more new music from Bieber soon, as Cheryl will reportedly have a collaboration with him. Reports confirmed that the English songstress is heading to the United States to meet up with Bieber for another song. The 34-year-old is currently working on her fifth solo album, which might feature a collaboration between her and Bieber.

Bieber made headlines last month when he unexpectedly canceled the rest of his "Purpose" tour. While he did not mention the exact reason behind his decision, many believed it was because he needed a rest from the exhausting concerts. If one thing is for sure, the "Love Yourself" singer is now doing better after the canceled shows.

"He's totally fine. I love him," Bieber's friend Jaden Smith told Entertainment Tonight. "He's just an amazing guy and everybody — life is hard, you know? We all go through things, but the difference between other people, is that no one knows about it."