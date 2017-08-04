Justin Bieber Tour Canceled Latest News: 'Sorry' Singer Explains Reason for Cancelling Tour

Reuters / Mario Anzuoni Justin Bieber cancels Purpose World Tour

Justin Bieber finally breaks his silence about his decision to cancel the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

In July, the singer canceled the remaining 14 stops of his highly successful world tour those that will be held in Asian countries like Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. However, he did not reveal the reason why he had to cancel the tour. He simply told TMZ that he just got tired from doing the tours for two years.

In a very lengthy Instagram post, the 23-year-old pop superstar expressed his gratitude to his fans for their undying support. He also acknowledged that he keeps on making mistakes as he learns and grows up, but knowing that he is not alone in his journey cheers him on. He also admitted that he has a tendency to let his insecurities overpower him at times.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Bieber also mentioned that some of his decisions were caused by how he deals with different circumstances. "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!" he mentions in his post.

Just recently, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture in China issued a statement that bans the Canadian pop star from performing in the country because of his "bad behavior" on and off the concert stage. According to the statement released by the bureau on its website, the ban is part of the country's way of regulating the Chinese entertainment market.

Because of his past mistakes, the "Sorry" singer vowed to learn from it all and become a better person.

Yet he also stated in his post that he is not expecting all his fans to understand his decision, but he vows to give them time to learn where he is coming from.

Bieber is reportedly attending church services recently.