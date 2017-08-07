Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Photo With Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Time sure flies when one is in love and this seems to be the case with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux because believe it or not, the power couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 22, 2015.

While the couple likes keeping their personal lives private, Theroux made an exception last Aug. 5 when he shared a sweet picture of him and Aniston as they celebrated their second anniversary together.

In the picture, Aniston can be seen gently kissing Theroux on the cheek while intently staring into the camera. Theroux, on the other hand, is gazing into space seemingly lost in his lover's comforting kiss. While no words accompanied the photo, Theroux had allowed the emojis to speak for him.

The couple wed back in 2015 after four years of dating. Their wedding had been quite the surprise as even the guests were unaware that Aniston and Theroux were getting married.

Wedding guests came to the venue thinking they were celebrating Theroux's birthday but much to their delight, the couple got married instead. Some of the guests included big-name celebrities and good friends like Jason Bateman, Sandra Bullock, Orlando Bloom, Jimmy Kimmel and Aniston's "Friends" co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

A source close to the couple recently spoke to People, sharing how even two years into their marriage, the couple still acts like newlyweds.

Theroux also spoke to Rhapsody magazine about how suited he is for married life and how it feels good to have someone who has his back.

"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," Theroux said during the interview.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt but things didn't work out for the couple and they eventually separated in 2005. Pitt would then go on to marry and divorce actress Angelina Jolie.

Theroux and Aniston first met on the set of the film "Wanderlust."