Justin Verlander MLB Trade Rumors: Trade Interest in Verlander Picking Up as Trade Deadline Nears

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches the ball during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park, July 2, 2017.

Justin Verlander's name has been floating around the rumor mill in the past couple of months, but the Detroit Tigers haven't had any luck in finding a trade partner for the starting pitcher and his hefty contract. But that may change with the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline just hours away.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi has reported that trade interest in Verlander has increased and he may still be moved this week. Morosi added that the American League-leading Houston Astros remain interested in acquiring him, but a mystery team has emerged as a possible suitor for the pitcher as well. The team that wants him most will have to get a deal done before the deadline, otherwise he won't be eligible for their postseason roster.

However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that Verlander is unlikely to be traded and he's expected to stay with the Tigers for the remainder of the season.

Well, pulling off a trade involving Verlander is going to be difficult with the limited amount of time remaining before the trade deadline. Since he has 10–5 rights, Verlander can veto any deal he doesn't like.

His contract is going to be a big sticking point as well in any deal to move him. Even if the Tigers agree to pay the rest of his salary for this season, Verlander is still owed $56 million over the next two seasons, and he also has a $22 million vesting option for 2020 if he finishes in the top five in the 2019 American League Cy Young voting.

Verlander has been playing well since the All-Star break. In 28 starts this season, he is 10–8 with a 3.82 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.28 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 176 strikeouts and 67 walks in 172 innings pitched.