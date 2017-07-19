Justine Ruszczyk Death Updates: Victim's Fiance, Family Still in the Dark on How Things Happened

Reuters/Adam Bettcher Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Ruszczyk, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., July 17, 2017.

Family and friends of Justine Ruszczyk are still left in the dark as to what really transpired nearly a week after her death.

Ruszczyk met her demise last Saturday evening, July 15, after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in an alley near her home, according to her fiancé, Don Damond, in a press conference earlier this week. According to reports, two police officers responded to Ruszczyk's call, but accidentally killed her with a gunshot wound in her abdomen area.

As of this writing, though, Ruszczyk's family and friends are still left in the dark as to what exactly happened that fateful evening, or, at least, why gunshots were fired.

"Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived. We've lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information. Piecing together Justine's last moments before the homicide would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy," Damond said during the press conference last Monday as he struggled to remain composed.

Meanwhile, the police officer who opened fire on the unarmed Ruszczyk, Mohamed Noor, has offered his condolences to the bereaved family and friends of his victim through his lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, who released the statement on the police officer's behalf.

"He takes their loss seriously and keeps them in his daily thoughts and prayers," goes a portion of the statement issued by Plunkett.

The Minneapolis police department has yet to give an official statement on Ruszczyk's death.

Ruszczyk was originally from Australia and resided in Minneapolis in 2014 prior to her death. She was living with Damond at the time of her death as they were set to get married next month.

"It is difficult to fathom how to go forward without her in my life. Our hearts are broken and we are utterly devastated by the loss of Justine," Damond said.