K-LOVE Fan Awards in 500 Theaters Tuesday for One-Night Showing

Christian music fans will get an opportunity to experience the K-LOVE Fan Awards and watch performances by their favorite artists in theaters Tuesday night.

(Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE)Zach Williams performs onstage at the fifth annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, May 28, 2017.

For one night only, Fathom Events is presenting "The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope" in over 500 theaters nationwide. The film will feature performances by some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Crowder, Britt Nicole, for KING & Country, Mandisa and MercyMe.

The event, hosted by Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Matthew West and Emmy Award-winning host Elisabeth Hasselbeck was held on May 28 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

While the K-LOVE Fan Awards have been taking place for five years, this is the first time that fans will get the opportunity to experience the show in movie theaters. John Rubey, president of Fathom Events, a company known for bringing concerts and theatrical events to theaters for limited screenings, explained the importance of bringing the awards show to Christian music fans who live outside of Nashville.

"This event will give fans a chance to come together and enjoy their favorite artists and connect with their Christian communities," Rubey said.

The K-LOVE Fan Awards is the only Christian music awards show of its kind, and gives fans the opportunity to choose which Christian musicians they feel deserve to be awarded in various categories. Now, the big winners that fans voted for will be revealed to those who were unable to attend the show live last month.

Aside from awarding the Christian musicians, the show is also bringing awareness to The Military Warriors Support Foundation this year. An initiative with the foundation helped provide two military families with newly built mortgage-free homes.

Those families will be featured on the big screen at the conclusion of the award show.

"We are so excited to bring for the first time ever, the experience of the K-LOVE Fan Awards to our listeners in theaters nationwide with our friends at Fathom," said Chief Creative Officer David Pierce. "It's going to be an awesome night!"

The "The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope" will be featured in select theaters nationwide at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information about event locations, click here.