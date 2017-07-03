Kailyn Lowry News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Anxious About Birth of Baby No. 3?

Facebook/TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry about to give birth to 3rd baby

The usually feisty "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry reportedly felt a little anxious because of the upcoming birth of her third child.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the 25-year-old single mother is not her usual self right now. "She's battling the stress of dealing with all the preparations for the new baby, as well as looking after Isaac and Lincoln, all while attempting to ready herself mentally to go through this birth without a partner," the source reportedly said.

The source also mentions that the father of Lowry's upcoming child Chris Lopez does not want to have anything to do with her and the baby. This is reportedly causing further stress for her in her current stage of pregnancy.

It was also mentioned that she is also worried about what she will tell her child when it begins asking about its father in the future.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Javi Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband and the father of her second child, seems to be hinting about wanting her back.

On Twitter, the father of three-year-old Lincoln Marroquin posted a portion of Diddy's song "I Need a Girl," which reads: "All the days that I reminisce.. about the way I used to kiss them pretty lips." While this could be a random post, some of the fans believe that the post is meant for Lowry.

The estranged couple are also friendly with each other on Instagram, as seen in Lowry's comment on Marroquin's post about a wristwatch. Lowry pointed out that she was the one who bought it for him, which her ex-husband agreed and stated that it reminded him of their good times together.

But a report from Radar Online revealed that Marroquin already denied the rumors, saying that the lyrics of Diddy's song are not for his ex-wife.

Lowry is expected to give birth anytime soon.