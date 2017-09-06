Kailyn Lowry News: Teen Mom 2 Star Faces Daddy Issues With Javi Marroquin And Chris Lopez

Facebook/TeenMom2 Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry seems to be having several daddy issues at once.

In Monday night's episode of "Teen Mom 2" where she is a part of, the 25-year-old mother of three was surprised when she found out that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin filed for a petition for child support.

However, she admitted in front of the camera that she has always suspected that the father of her second child Lincoln was already considering to file a child and medical support petition for a while.

The reality star also revealed that she is having a hard time understanding why she needs to provide a health insurance for their son since it was already offered in Marroquin's employment contract. This made her believe that her estranged husband was only doing it to make her life miserable.

"He told me it was for a savings account. But no — it's because he wants to be spiteful, and he ... wants the money," she stated in the episode as reported by InTouch Weekly. "I feel like it's a slap in the face, but nothing Javi does surprises me anymore. At all."

While dealing with her new child support case with Marroquin, Lowry might also face another child custody battle with the father of her third child Chris Lopez.

According to HollywoodLife, the former couple has an erratic relationship while caring for their newborn son, who is only referred to as "Baby Lo." There are times when the two are in good terms as co-parents, but there are also times when they would often disagree with each other.

Fans of the reality series are hoping to see Lopez in one of the episodes of "Teen Mom 2" season 8, but a source reportedly told the publication that he is not open to the idea of being in front of the cameras.

"He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby," the source stated.

MTV airs the latest episodes of "Teen Mom 2" every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.