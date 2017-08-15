Kailyn Lowry News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Surprised After Seeing Baby Daddy Chris Lopez During Their Son's Birth

Facebook/TeenMom2 Kailyn Lowry from "Teen Mom 2" welcomes new baby

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry may be getting what she had hoped for after her baby daddy Chris Lopez supported her during the birth of their child.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, a source claimed that Lopez surprised the reality show star when he suddenly appeared at the delivery room when she was about to give birth. The source also claimed that she did not think that the father of her third child will show up even up to the last minute before the baby came out. Lopez even reportedly drove her and the baby home from the hospital.

"But even so, she's under no illusion that he will be as involved in the baby's life as Javi [Marroquin] and Jo [Rivera] are in Isaac and Lincoln's," the source also stated. "Kailyn is expecting Chris to dip in and out of the baby's life, but that said, she doesn't want to assume, because she was already proven wrong when it came to the delivery."

But in an interview with Radar Online, the 25-year-old mother of three gave credit to Lopez for being there for her and their son when she gave birth on Friday, Aug. 4. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind," Lowry stated.

The estranged couple opted to end their relationship earlier this year, and Lopez was mostly absent during Lowry's entire pregnancy. But fans of "Teen Mom 2" are still hoping that the baby daddy will change his ways and decide to be present in their son's life as he grows up even if their relationship already ended.

Lowry has yet to announce the name of her new son in the coming days.