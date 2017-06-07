Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy News: Reality TV Star Shares Latest Pregnancy Update on Twitter

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry recently shared a new update about her rainbow baby.

Facebook/TeenMom2Promotional banner for MTV's reality series "Teen Mom 2" featuring Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn, 25, is expected to give birth to her third baby this summer. She has not announced her due date yet, but as seen in her social media posts, she is obviously excited to meet her unborn child.

In a recent tweet, Kailyn said she is having strange feelings about her current pregnancy that she did not have when she was pregnant with her two boys. "This baby is stretching out into room I didn't realize he/she had in there. I'll never get over this feeling... so strange but so cool," she shared with her social media followers on Monday.

Kailyn also posted an Instagram photo last week showing a onesie with a rainbow print for her baby. It also came with a baby book where she could keep track of her baby's milestones and memories.

Last month, Kailyn finally graduated from Delaware State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communications. Us Weekly reports the MTV star has plans to attend graduate school after she gives birth to her third child.

In February, Kailyn confirmed that she is on her third pregnancy and the father is her friend, Chris Lopez. "Please know this was a choice I made," she wrote in a previous blog post (via Entertainment Weekly). "I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out... I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay."

Kailyn shares a 3-year-old son with former husband Javi Marroquin, and a 7-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Many fans initially assumed that the father of Kailyn's new baby is Marroquin. Unfortunately, they decided to have a divorce before they tried to have another baby. They previously lost a child due to a miscarriage.

MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for "Teen Mom 2" season 8.