Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy News Update: Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Dumps Third-Time Mom After Revealing His Identity

Not everything is exactly doing well for pregnant "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry, after new updates about her love life became public.

Facebook/TeenMom2"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry

Rumors claim that Lowry got dumped after she confirmed that her longtime friend Chris Lopez is her baby's daddy.

According to reports, Lowry's relationship with Lopez is already facing a rough patch, and the reality show star's pregnancy turned out to be the last straw. However, the young mom appears to have moved on from her latest failed relationship based on the positive updates that she posts on her social media accounts.

Reports also mention that Lopez's involvement in raising his child remains uncertain, since even Lowry's representative reportedly confirmed that they are still not sure if the baby daddy of her third child would want to be in the picture once the child comes out.

It is also mentioned that because of a Delaware ruling, Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin will be the legal father of her upcoming child since the child might be born less than a year after their divorce, unless he discharges his rights to be the father of the baby.

At the moment, Marroquin has yet to file a motion to discharge his legal rights for the child. This leads to speculations that there could still be hope for the estranged couple's relationship.

But while Lowry's love life does not seem well, the young mom and author still has another reason to celebrate after earning her college degree from Delaware State University this month.

The 25-year-old celebrity shares in her blog how happy she is because of her new milestone after six years.

"Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce... and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on," Lowry states in the blog.

"This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family," she adds. "There are a select few people around me that have helped make this possible for me, they know who they are and I'm so thankful for them. I love you!"