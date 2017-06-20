Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy News Update: Did 'Teen Mom 2' Star Put Her Baby at Risk During Her Latest Babymoon?

Kailyn Lowry is about to deliver her third baby anytime soon, but the "Teen Mom 2" star is still entangled in several rumors after going on a solo trip in Puerto Rico.

Instagram/kaillowry"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry during her babymoon in Puerto Rico

According to reports, the reality TV star put her unborn child in danger by travelling to one of the countries affected by the Zika virus outbreak.

Reports have shared the travel notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website, saying that pregnant women should avoid travelling to the South American country since the Zika virus can be passed on by the mother to their fetus. But if they must visit the country while the Level 2 travel alert is still in effect, they have to consult with their doctors first and take strict measures to prevent mosquito bites during the trip.

Lowry has yet to address the concerns about the dangers of contracting the Zika virus during her trip. But it seems like she had a great time in the tropical country based on the photos posted on her Instagram account.

The biological father of her upcoming child, Chris Lopez, is obviously missing during her Puerto Rico getaway, and it seems like he will be missing in her and their child's life in the future.

"Kail became a relationship of convenience for him," a source reportedly said in an interview with Radar Online. "He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn't work out so they went their separate ways."

The source also said that despite Lopez's current disinterest to be involved in their child's life, Lowry will still reach out to him when she finally goes into labor.

"She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born," the insider also stated. "She never said Chris couldn't be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won't force it or chase him to do so."