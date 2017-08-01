'Kakegurui' Anime Spoilers: Series to Return to MBS on Aug. 19; What Dire Fate Awaits Yumeko?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

Mary has been cleared of her debt, thanks to Yumeko's help. Will this finally be the beginning of a friendlier relationship between them on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Kakegurui"?

Fans will have to wait a while to find out as the airing of the series will be postponed for a week to give way to broadcasting changes made by MBS in line with the Athletics World Championships.

As announced on the series' official Twitter account, MBS will be airing the sixth episode on Saturday, Aug. 19, late night at 2:38 a.m. JST while the seventh episode will air on Sunday, Aug. 20, late night at 2:20 a.m. JST. Other networks will not be airing the new episodes, too, and will instead re-run the first episode.

The promo for the upcoming sixth episode reveals that Yumeko will not be out of the woods yet as her Life Plan seems to still be in effect. There is also a glimpse of an encounter with the President of the Student Council — the person Yumeko is most interested in meeting and eventually defeating in a gambling game.

Will Mary help bail Yumeko this time around? The previous episode saw the two of them working together in a game specially designed for house pets like them to be rid of their debts and degrading statuses once and for all. A drifter, Jun, who was there only to see house pets fail, was eventually defeated and, in the end, incurred the biggest debt in the group.

Mary's debt has completely been wiped out, and Yumeko managed to get the least amount of debt.

But while this could count as a huge success on Mary and Yumeko's parts, Jun's defeat could also potentially mean danger for the two of them down the line. How will their lives change at the Hyakkaou Private Academy after this game?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website.