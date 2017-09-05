'Kakegurui' Episode 10 Spoilers: Yumeko Takes Ambitious Student Council Treasurer On in a Public Gambling Match

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

Yumeko's next gambling match has been decided as she continues her quest to take the student council members down on the Japanese anime series, "Kakegurui."

The idol match between Yumeko and Yumemi ended in the former's victory after a series of games that tested their skills as potential idols. In order to make the game more exciting, Yumemi raised the stakes for herself by letting Yumeko win some of the games so as to make it seem like she could lose the match.

However, her ultimate plan of winning the game, in the end, backfired when Yumeko found an opening and took advantage of the situation. The sixth and final game was all about guessing the birth month of members of the audience, and having memorized the birthdays of her entire fan club, Yumemi was confident she would win.

But then, it was Mary, one of Yumeko's acquaintances, who was chosen. It turned out that Yumeko has the ability to manipulate dice and intentionally threw it to pick Mary, thus winning the game.

Yumemi might not have been a match for Yumeko's gambling skills, but the latter may have just bitten more than she could chew when, right then and there, she challenged the student council treasurer, Kaede, to a Public Match.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Selecting Woman," teases yet another intense battle on the same stage, and it seems that Yumeko may just find herself at a disadvantage. After all, Kaede is fully intent on becoming the next student council president, and, as such, is ambitious and cunning enough to give Yumeko a good run for her money.

Will Yumeko finally be able to reverse her fate as a house pet by winning her upcoming match against Kaede? Or will it only worsen her situation and thus take her further away from her most coveted match against the current student council president, Kirari?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website