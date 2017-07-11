'Kakegurui' Episode 3 Spoilers: Yumeko to Face the Slit-Eyed Woman in a Deadly Gambling Match?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

"Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" is the newest anime series to come out of the MAPPA studios, Based on the manga series of the same name, it tells the story of a gambling-obsessed school and the transfer student who stirs up the status quo.

Right off the bat, Yumeko Jabami has made it known that she is not one be messed with. Despite her mild-mannered demeanor and friendly dealings with her fellow students, she becomes a totally different person at the gambling table.

The first episode saw her take down her arrogant classmate, Mary Saotome, in a humbling game of Jankenpon. In the second episode, she took on and eventually defeated student council member Itsuki Sumeragi.

This latest victory quickly gained Yumeko the attention of the student council. And by the end of the previous episode, they have begun planning on how to put her in her place.

As revealed by the official trailer for episode 3, Yumeko will find herself up against the slit-eyed woman. Her calmness seems threatening, especially since she's a member of Hyakkou Private Academy's notorious student council. She also seems determined to take the transfer student on and defeat her in a curious game that involves knives.

Has Yumeko finally met her match? Or is the slit-eyed woman going to be just one of the many other student council members that Yumeko has set out to defeat? Additionally, what part will her classmate, Mary, play in her upcoming match?

"Kakegurui" is an ongoing manga series written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura. It's been serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Joker since 2014 and even placed third in the second Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards. Yen Press began digitally publishing it in English as "Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler" in 2015. Physical copies of the English version are expected to be released later this year.

MAPPA Studio produced an anime adaptation of the said series that began airing on July 1, 2017.

"Kakegurui" episode 3 airs on Saturday, July 15, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.