'Kakegurui' Episode 4 Spoilers: Yumeko Aims to Challenge Student Council President; Can She Get Her House Pet Status Revoked?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

The gambling challenges at the Hyakkaou Private Academy are only going to become more intense on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)."

In the previous episode titled "Slit-Eyed Woman," newly transferred student, Yumeko Jabami, found herself on the receiving end of a gambling challenge at the Traditional Culture Club. The challenge came from student council member and president of the Culture Club Yuriko Nishinotouin.

Yumeko was narrowly defeated by Nishinotouin in a game called "Life or Death. She believed the game was rigged, and this knowledge only served to heighten her excitement for even more high-stakes gambling matches. This time, she's aiming to encounter the student council president herself, Kirari Momobami.

But she may still have a long way to go before Kirari deems her worthy of a gambling match. First, Yumeko will have to do something after her current House Pet status. The official trailer for the next episode teases a scene wherein Yumeko and Mary are at a table with two other students.

Could the four of them be gambling for a chance to get their House Pet status revoked? If they are, will Yumeko's desire to eventually challenge the student council president turn her into a merciless gambler, who defeats her opponents in a snap?

Moreover, the trailer also teases the sight of a student holding a gun, a gun trigger being pulled, and an unidentified person grabbing Yumeko by the throat. Is the titular compulsive gambler about to get herself in more trouble than she can possibly handle? Will she ever be able to get herself out of it, or could this all be just the kind of thrill she seeks from a life at the Hyakkaou Private Academy?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules and networks can be found on the series' official website.