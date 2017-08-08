'Kakegurui' Episode 6 Spoilers: Yumeko Jabami to Finally Challenge the Student Council President to a Gambling Match?

YouTube/avex pictures A screenshot of Kirari Momobami, Student Council president of Hyakkou Private Academy on the Japanese psychological anime series, "Kakegurui."

The titular compulsive gambler, Yumeko Jabami, may be an erratic woman, whose motivations and goals are often hard to pin down. But on the next episode of the Japanese psychological anime series, "Kakegurui," she will be pursuing one concrete goal: to gamble with the Student Council president, Kirari Momobami.

Ever since that day she lost to the head of the Traditional Culture Club, Yuriko Nishinotouin, Yumeko has vowed to one day challenge Kirari to a gambling match.

The Student Council president dropped by to witness the final few moments of the match between Yuriko and Yumeko. And the sight of her and the authoritative manner with which she told Yuriko to bring her game up to snuff, were enough to make Yumeko eye Kirari as her next opponent.

Now, it seems that everything she's done since then was to bring herself closer to that goal. According to the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode, titled "Tempting Woman," Yumeko will choose to keep her house pet status after placing third at the recently concluded Debt Exchange Games."

From ¥310,000,000, Yumeko's debt has been cut down to ¥50,000,000. But instead of paying this up, she would rather choose to take advantage of the privileges given to a house pet like her; that is, a chance to challenge any member of the Student Council to a public gambling match.

But then, the head of the Beautification Committee, Midari Ikishima appears to challenge her instead. Midari has developed a deep admiration for Yumeko ever since she saw Jun Kiwatari's attempt to bully the girl to no avail.

How will this upcoming match turn out? Will Midari be humbled down like Yumeko's previous opponents, or will Yumeko intentionally choose the losing end for another chance at challenging the President? Or will an unexpected salvation come for Yumeko?

The preview for the episode teases an intense match that may also shed some light on Midari's past and present motivations.

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website