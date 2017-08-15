'Kakegurui' Episode 7 Spoilers: Yumeko, Midari Continue to Gamble Their Lives in 'Refusing Woman'

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

While the titular compulsive gambler, Yumeko, thrives in the thrill of the challenge, she does not seem to be all that much concerned whether she wins or not. But on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Kakegurui," it seems that the compulsive gambler may have finally met her match.

Like Yumeko, Midari is also all about the thrill of the game. But the head of the Beautification Committee takes it a notch higher by also gambling on her life. Will Yumeko end on up the wrong end of a gun barrel, or will her incredibly sharp analytical skills, coupled with a dash of good luck, manage to help her out of this mess at the last minute?

The official trailer for the next episode reveals that Yumeko will at least last another round after Midari fired a gun at her. The two of them have been playing a game wherein each should correctly guess which cards are played by the dealer. The winner would then be given a chance to point one of two guns at the loser and fire without knowing which gun contains the bullets.

By the end of the previous episode, Midari pulled the trigger on Yumeko. How she survives is a mystery until the next episode airs.

However, there is always the possibility that Yumeko has been in control of the entire game all along. She was the one who set the limitations on it and even picked her friend Suzui as the dealer.

The trailer also shows Yumeko smiling and seemingly throwing her usual ridicules at Midari with an eerily calm smile, like she knows she has already won the battle from the start, whether or not she wins the actual game.

Is Yumeko getting closer to her ultimate goal of challenging the student council president, Kirari, in a gambling game?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website