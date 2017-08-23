'Kakegurui' Episode 8 Spoilers: Yumeko Gets Caught in an Idol Challenge on 'Love-Dancing Woman'

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

Yumeko comes face to face with a school idol on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Kakegurui." Also, could she be developing feelings for her constant companion, Suzui?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Love-Dancing Woman," hints that Yumeko may be meeting her most fun-loving opponent yet. Then again, if said opponent is part of Hyakkaou Private Academy's student council, there is really no telling what she's capable to do.

What strange and odd demands will she be asking of Yumeko should the latter lose their gambling match? Could she be thinking of recruiting Yumeko into an idol unit? What kind of a match will she be proposing in order to gain Yumeko's interest?

This week's episode saw the non-fatal conclusion to the very dangerous game that Midari challenged Yumeko into. It turned out that unlike Yumeko's previous opponents who were all cheating to win, Midari was a totally different breed. She was actually cheating to lose in order to give Yumeko an excuse to shoot her.

The realization caused Yumeko to lose interest in the game and lead it into a draw with neither her nor Midari getting hurt in the process. But her refusal to shoot Midari in the end only made Midari adore her more.

Has this match really marked the end of Yumeko and Midari's interaction, or will the latter continue to find ways to get closer to the object of her deep and passionate affections?

On the other hand, Yumeko seems to be bonding really well with Suzui, who has been her constant companion around school. Are the two of them destined to be just friends, or is there potential romance looming the horizon?

Mary has also refused to join the student council and has instead declared war against it. Could she finally be siding with Yumeko in taking the council down?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website.