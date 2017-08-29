'Kakegurui' Episode 9 Spoilers: Yumeko and Yumemi's Top-Level Idol Gambling Match Begins

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

Yumeko finds herself caught in a gambling challenge like nothing she has ever done before on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Kakegurui." Will she be able to win a bet that seems entirely out of her control, or will she instead end up in an idol duo with the student council's head of public relations (PR)?

Things are about to get intense as the top idol challenge between Yumeko and Yumemi commences. Will Yumeko be able to hold her own on Yumemi's idol stage, or will things get out of control in the most unexpected ways?

Yumeko has previously just survived a fatal gambling match with the crazed Midari, the head of the beautification committee, who literally begged Yumeko to shoot her despite their match ending in a draw. It was for this reason that Kirari, the president of the student council, has departed on a business trip — the details of which she refused to elaborate to her secretary, Sayaka.

What could the president be up to now, and how does this trip relate to Midari? Also, will Sayaka and the rest of the student council be able to handle things with the same authority as Kirari, should something unexpectedly turns awry?

The preview for the next episode titled "Dreaming Woman" hints at a seemingly fun and gore-free gambling challenge between Yumeko and Yumemi as the two-hour special program, "Top-Level Idol Championship, Battle of Stars," begins. The two of them are betting on the result of the competition, which will give Yumeko either a chance to get rid of her pet status or the curse of being in an idol unit known as Dreaming Creaming Sisters with Yumemi.

Moreover, Yumeko has also bet a recorded audio of Yumemi calling her fans "pigs," telling the up-and-coming idol that she will be leaking the audio out should Yumemi loses.

Will Yumeko be able to conquer this particularly tricky gambling challenge?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official website.