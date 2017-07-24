Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Karl Cook Share a Kiss in Front of Rainbow

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook are head over heels with one another and nature apparently took notice. The couple recently shared an image on Instagram of them kissing against the backdrop of a rainbow which gave it that romantic fairy-tale feel.

Cuoco and Cook began dating just months after "The Big Bang Theory" actress and her husband Ryan Sweeting filed for divorce. The couple then wasted no time showing just how happy they are with each other.

Back in September 2016, Cuoco revealed in an appearance on "The Talk" that the two shared so much in common including the love of horses and dogs. As a matter of fact, the actress met Cook at a horse show and was amazed at his prowess as an equestrian.

The two have been dating for over a year and have been documenting their romantic moments together on social media. When asked about how things were going between them, Cuoco simply replied, "It's been lovely. So great."

Prior to meeting Cook, the 31-year-old actress was married to professional tennis player Sweeting. However, the marriage was short-lived and the couple split after just 21 months.

A source told People back in 2015 that Cuoco and Sweeting were unhappy with the marriage. Despite trying to fix their relationship by going on dates, both still seemed miserable and a divorce seemed the only choice.

The two mutually decided to end their marriage last year citing "irreconcilable differences" among other things. However, rumors were circulating that Sweeting was also struggling with addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

Having signed a prenuptial agreement, Sweeting does not receive spousal support from Cuoco. Now that Cuoco has seemingly found the man of her dreams, it's already as if her marriage didn't happen at all.