Kaley Cuoco Net Worth, Salary for 'Big Bang Theory' 2017: Actress Earns About $1 Million Per Episode for Sitcom

Facebook/TheBigBangTheory A promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS.

Kaley Cuoco reached the peak of her popularity when she joined the cast of the well-loved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

She has easily become a household name for avid sitcom fans, which may have led to people wondering how much she is actually earning from her seemingly exciting job as a television actress.

According to Ninja Journalist, the success of her role as Penny in the comedy show has landed her a major salary increase on the sitcom, earning about $1 million per episode. In 2016, Cuoco's total earnings reportedly hit $24,500,000, making her one of the highest paid actresses on television.

The top spot went to "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, who reportedly earned $43,000,000 last year. However, these earnings were said to have been from her television show combined with her endorsements, while Cuoco's came purely from her "The Big Bang Theory" acting job.

Her million dollar salary per episode also caused a rift between her and co-star Mayim Bialik, who felt it was unfair because she was earning only about $100,000.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old TV star is definitely not shy about her love life. She is currently dating 26-year-old equestrian Karl Cook, whom she reportedly met at a horse show. The couple recently went on a trip to Australia, together with Cook's family.

Amy Davidson, Cuoco's close friend and co-star in "8 Simple Rules," recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed that Karl is a "great" guy, and she said she hopes he is "the one" for her friend.

"He's exactly who you see," the actress said during the premiere of Netflix's "True and the Rainbow Kingdom" about what she thinks of him. "He loves cooking and he's gentle and he's a kind person. I'm really happy because she deserves to be treated well," she added.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for a little over 20 months. When they got divorced, her former husband did not get much of a settlement from her $45 million fortune, all thanks to their prenuptial agreement. He was reported to have walked away with only $165,000.