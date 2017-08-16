'Ōkami' HD Release Date News: Game Coming Out for PS4, Xbox One by Christmas, Sources Say

Capcom is reportedly about to come up with "Ōkami" HD versions for the PlayStation4 and Xbox One, bringing one of the most beloved action puzzle games to today's generation of consoles. This new "Ōkami" HD port will be released by December this year, according to rumors.

PlayStation/Ōkami HD/Capcom A promo image of "Ōkami" HD, a remake of the award-winning game by Capcom for newer consoles.

Two independent sources both highly considered by Kotaku claimed that Capcom is developing versions of "Ōkami" HD for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and is planning to release these updated titles in time for the holiday season.

So far, evidence points to listings from two separate retail chains based in Europe. Both outlets have reportedly added "Ōkami" HD to their internal calendar for the release of physical copies of the game.

Additionally, the two retail chains have both independently set a release date for Dec. 12 this year, as Kotaku noted. The fact that these retail outlets are set to sell physical copies of the game this coming holiday season is a break from past "Ōkami" HD releases, which have been selling the game as digital downloads since the first 2012 HD release.

While the reports support each other's claims, there have been no verified word of a new "Ōkami" HD for the current crop of consoles for now. Capcom has yet to comment on these rumors as of this time.

The original "Ōkami" by Clover Studio, one of the most critically-acclaimed games for the PlayStation 2 during its debut in 2006, also had a Nintendo Wii version developed for it in 2007.

The game first got its first HD remaster in 2012, when Capcom released "Ōkami" HD for the PlayStation 3 back in 2012 as a digital download via the PlayStation Network. The remaster eventually went on sale in Japan later that year.

The video below shows off scenes from the game when it was first remastered for the PlayStation 3, with updated graphics and music.