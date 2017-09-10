Kansas City Chiefs NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Eric Berry Out for Season After Rupturing Achilles Tendon

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Eric Berry with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

The Kansas City Chiefs might have pulled off a massive upset against the New England Patriots in the defending Super Bowl champions' home turf on Thursday, but it was a costly victory, and now they would have to make do without one of the top safeties in the league for the rest of the season.

Late in the fourth quarter, Eric Berry suffered an injury on his left leg while he was covering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and he had to be taken off the field on a cart. That's never a good sign.

Chiefs fans were already expecting the worse, and after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the press that the five-time Pro Bowler might have ruptured his Achilles tendon. Well, it turns out that he was right all along.

After the MRI, it was confirmed that Berry has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and that's the end of his 2017 season.

"You know you're not going to replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry. That's not what happens. We've obviously got some guys here between Murray and Sorensen that we know can play and we feel comfortable with. But the Eric Berrys only come around every once in a while. He's a heck of a player," Reid said, via ESPN.

Daniel Sorensen will likely start at strong safety for the Chiefs, but Berry's still going to be a big part of the team going forward.

"I told him that he could get started on his coaching career now. So if it works out where he can't play, then we will get him right in there and he can help out," Reid stated.

Berry has dealt with adversity before. This is a guy who beat cancer (Hodgkin's lymphoma) and came back to play at such a high level. The torn Achilles tendon may have derailed his 2017 season, but he's going to come back stronger than ever next year.