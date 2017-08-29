Kansas City Chiefs NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Spencer Ware Could Miss Season with Torn PCL

(Photo: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) is taken off the field with an injury during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Aug. 25, 2017.

With Jamaal Charles joining the Denver Broncos this offseason, the path was finally clear for Spencer Ware to win the starting running back job. He did quite well in training camp and he was the projected starter for next season.

Unfortunately, Ware just couldn't catch a break and he suffered a knee injury after he was tackled by Terence Garvin during the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks last Friday

Ware was carted off the field, and it was eventually revealed that his season was likely over before it began because he tore the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee. To make matters worse, he also suffered a posterolateral corner injury on the same knee.

Even with Ware on the sidelines, the Chiefs still have a deep running back corps, and 2017 third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will get the chance to win the starting job.

"Now, listen, are you going to replace [Ware]? No, he's a good football player, but the young kid (Kareem Hunt) will step in and he'll do a nice job for us, and Charcandrick (West) has got reps under his belt, and C.J. (Spiller) has reps under his belt, so we're OK," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via the team's official website.

The Chiefs traded up to get Hunt, so they definitely feel that he can do well in the pros. The rookie running back also stated that he's ready to play such an important role for the Chiefs next season.

"It means everything. It means that [Reid] trusts and believes in me. I'm very excited to be taking on such a big role, and I'm ready for the challenge," Hunt said.

The Chiefs will miss Ware next season, but they will get by with Hunt, Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller playing meaningful minutes in his absence.