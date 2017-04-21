Kansas City Chiefs NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Likely to Add Another Quarterback

For weeks now, observers have been speculating that the Kansas City Chiefs might add another quarterback even though they already have Alex Smith, Joel Stave and Tyler Bray on their roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ichabod)Aerial view of Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith still has a few good years in him, but he also expects the Chiefs to add another signal caller this offseason.

"This is the NFL, I've been playing long enough. You pretty quickly realize we've only got three guys in the quarterback room, right? We're a guy short. Someone's coming in," Smith said earlier this week, according to the Kansas City Star.

The veteran quarterback also revealed that he's even involved in the evaluation process.

"This time of year, QBs are coming in just like every other position. To be honest, it's a pretty free, open conversation. We talk to the QBs. 'Hey, who do you like? How's this guy? How's that guy?' You know? And kind of have open conversation," he stated during the interview.

The Chiefs have the 27th overall pick in the draft and it's possible they may use it to select a quarterback. The quarterback class in this year's draft isn't exactly that deep, but one of the top five prospects may still be on the board once they are on the clock. North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes II and California's Davis Webb should all be options in the early rounds of the draft.

Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman, University of Miami's Brad Kaaya, Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs and Virginia Tech's Jerod Evans are options as well in the middle to late rounds.

Who knows, they might hit the jackpot here. Don't forget, Dak Prescott was selected in the fourth-round and he turned out to be a steal for the Dallas Cowboys.

But right now, it's hard to imagine anyone taking the starting job away from Smith.