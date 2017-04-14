Kansas City Chiefs NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team to Meet Three Former College Basketball Players

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Conman33)

The Kansas City Chiefs already have two former college basketball players on their roster in tight ends Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis, but it seems they want to add at least one more.

The Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor has reported that the Chiefs will host Virginia Commonwealth's Mo Alie-Cox (6-foot-7, 262 pounds), Texas Wesleyan's Najeal Young (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) and Kansas State's D.J. Johnson (6-foot-9, 237 pounds). All three are eligible to be signed immediately and their visits will not count against the allotment of 30 pre-drafts visits for the team.

"I think more and more players will start transferring to football. A lot of the skills transfer. There's more and more cross-training going on today," National Football League (NFL) draft analyst Turron Davenport said, according to HERO Sports.

"A lot more [tight ends] are going that route because it's the most similar to basketball. Look at Antonio Gates and how he excels on those Y-Stick routes. It's very similar to being in the low post and making a move to the basket," he continued.

Alie-Cox has been drawing a lot of interest lately, and Mitch Carr of WRIC.com has reported that 30 NFL teams attended his workout earlier this week.

Alie-Cox knows that he still has a lot to learn since he hasn't played organized football since the ninth grade, but his agent, Joe Flanagan, truly believes that he has what it takes to make it to the big leagues.

"He possesses a lot of traits that you just can't teach. With time, he's going to be a special football player," Flanagan said, via WTVR.com.

Chiefs general manager John Dorsey always has a knack for finding hidden gems in players who are transitioning from basketball to football, so don't be surprised if the Chiefs add another former basketball player to their roster this offseason.