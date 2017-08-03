Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Concert Insurers

Kanye West is suing insurance company Lloyd's of London for allegedly withholding payment for his "multi-million dollar claim" that stemmed from the canceled concerts in his "Saint Pablo" tour.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Aug. 1, West's Very Good Touring, Inc. is suing Lloyd's of London for $10 million, accusing the latter of breach of contract and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

According to documents obtained by The Rolling Stone, Lloyd's of London failed to fulfill the loss claim West's company filed in Nov. 2016, just two days after he canceled the remaining tour dates in his "Saint Pablo" tour after he suffered a psychological breakdown and subsequently checked into a psychiatric center.

In the lawsuit, West's camp said the insurer did not give a "coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums."

Moreover, West claims the insurers and/or their agents "purposely and maliciously" leaked "privileged, private and personal information" about him to the press to undercut his insurance claim.

The singer also claims that Lloyd's was not satisfied with his medical assessment and required him to go to great lengths to prove that his mental breakdown was legitimate before a payout can be given, People reported.

Furthermore, the suit suggests that the fact that insurance company chose a legal counsel to oversee adjustment of the claim instead of retaining a non-lawyer insurance adjuster indicates their intent to look at any potential excuse to deny insurance coverage for West's canceled concert dates.

Lloyd's of London has yet to file an answer to the complaint in court.