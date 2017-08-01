'Karada Sagashi' Anime Spoilers: Popular Cellphone Horror Novel-Turned-Manga Series Gets Anime Adaptation From Production I.G.

Shonen Jump Official Site “Karada Sagashi” is a supernatural survival horror manga based on the popular cellphone novel written by Welzard and illustrated Katsutoshi Murase. It will be adapted into anime by Production I.G. this summer.

From the moment high school student Asuka sees the ghost of a dead fellow student named Haruka, her life has never been the same. "Karada Sagashi" is all about Asuka's quest to find the pieces of the dead girl's body before she ends up suffering the same fate.

There are eight scattered pieces of Haruka's dead body, and they can all be found in the school. Haruka has appeared before Asuka to ask the girl to find her body parts, and although reluctantly, Asuka agrees.

With help from her friends, Asuka goes on the gruesome search that will also bring the mysterious Red Person on their trail. This Red Person has the tendency to hunt down and kill a student who happens to be alone on the school grounds and will stop at nothing until either the student is dead or has somehow managed to exit the school gates.

The Red Person also chops his victim's body into eight pieces to scatter all over the school to get somebody else to find them. And when the person tasked with this mission fails to find all eight pieces by the day's end, the day will keep cycling back to the beginning until they do.

Unfortunately, when the day repeats itself, the Red Person also goes about killing Asuka and her friends all over again.

The story first appeared as a cell phone novel written by Welzard and illustrated Katsutoshi Murase. It was launched on the Keitai Shousetsu Noichigo site in 2013 and is now an ongoing manga series that began publication in Shueisha's "Shounen Jump+" digital manga magazine.

Production I.G., which was also responsible for "Ghost in the Shell" and "KuroBas," will be adapting the series into a short-form web anime that is set to begin distribution this summer via the production company's "Tate Anime" smart phone app.

The cast will include Takuya Eguchi, Kana Asumi, and Aimi Tanaka, who will be doing the voice of the Red Ghost.