Karina Vetrano Update: Lewis Confessed to Killing NY Jogger

The killer of Karina Vetrano has admitted in detail how he ended the jogger's life that fateful evening in Queens' Spring Creek Park.

REUTERSChanel Lewis allegedly confessed killing NY jogger Karina Vetrano.

According to reports, Vetrano's body was found by her father in a marsh in August 2016. It was not until February of this year that the suspect, Chanel Lewis, was arrested. The trail led to the doorstep of the 20-year-old man and the DNA sample allegedly given by Lewis to the police matched with the DNA found on the victim's nails.

Lewis and his lawyer have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and several charges.

Now, the prosecutors of the case have revealed that Lewis has confessed to the murder, detailing how he saw Vetrano running in the park and how he beat her up. Lewis claimed he was angry that night because of a neighbor and decided to take a walk. He said he attacked the victim and repeatedly punched her to let his emotions out. Lewis also said Vetrano managed to rake her fingers at his face and put up a fight. When he dragged her into the weeds, her pants came off.

"I grabbed her by the shoulders ... I crouched over her and I punched her in the face multiple times. One of the punches broke her tooth ... While I was hitting her, she scratched my face. I put both my hands around her neck and strangled her ... I grabbed both of her wrists and pulled her off the path and into the weeds. Her pants came off while I was dragging her," Lewis admitted according to NY Daily News.

If convicted of the crime, Lewis is facing a possible 25 years of imprisonment to life. He is charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse. His mother is still adamant that he is not capable of murder. She allegedly said, though, that her son has mental health problems.