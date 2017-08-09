Karl Urban to Reprise 'Judge Dredd' Role? TV Series in Development

"Judge Dredd" will get another revival from the big screen to the small screen. A producer confirmed that Karl Urban is currently in talks to board the project.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Karl Urban would love to play Judge Dredd again and might join the TV adaptation.

Urban played the robotic character in the 2012 film "Dredd," which was also a reboot of the 1995 "Judge Dredd" film starring Sylvester Stallone. Urban was at a recent "Star Trek" convention in Las Vegas where he revealed that he is in negotiations to reprise the role for the TV show.

"I told them that if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and give him a function, I will be there," the actor said.

Executive producer Jason Kingsley confirmed that there are discussions with Urban. In a statement released via Screen Geek, Kingsley revealed that they have been talking with the actor "for some time."

The "Judge Dredd" TV reboot will be called "Judge Dredd: Mega City." Its development, which first came to light in May, will be under IM Global Television and Kingsley's Rebellion outfit.

Based on a 1977 comic book series from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, "Judge Dredd: Mega City" will take place in the 22nd century, as with the movie versions. The TV show, however, will not only center on one character (Dredd) but it will also explore the lives of the other futuristic cops in the new world.

The show, however, won't be expected to air until two years later. The producers have yet to announce further casting details. No network has been attached to the project so far.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors that "Judge Dredd" might still find its way back to the big screen for the third time. No less than "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has been linked to the project.

The director, however, squashed talks that he will be working on the third movie. He said in a Facebook Q & A that he's a big fan of the comic series but he doubts that he could be directing another film as he is booked with Marvel Studios for a while.