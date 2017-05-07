Karma Revero Release Date, Specs, Price News: First TV Spot Airs Ahead of Deliveries This May

Fisker Automotive may now be defunct, but the legacy of its first electric luxury sports sedan, Karma, lives on through its spiritual successor — the Karma Revero.

Twitter/KarmaAutomotiveA promotional image for the Karma Revero.

When Fisker Automotive filed for bankruptcy in 2013, its assets were bought by the China-based Wanxiang Group, which established Karma Automotive. Now, the automaker gearing up for the arrival of the Revero by airing its first television spot.

The 60-second commercial titled "Delivery" first aired during the 2017 U.S. Open Polo Championship, which aired on CBS last Sunday, April 30.

"This spot marks the rebirth of one of the most celebrated silhouettes in automotive history. We felt this moment in time deserved to be recognized," Jim Taylor, Karma chief revenue officer said in a statement.

Although no definite release date has been identified, a Karma spokeswoman told Automotive News that the Revero will commence first deliveries sometime in the second half of May. She also added that only a "very low volume" will be sold this year.

Indeed, based on the commercial, the Karma Revero is not a car designed for mass consumption. It is a premium vehicle for a select few who "embrace the unknown" and are "comfortable being different without needing to be." In other words, they say that it's designed for enthusiasts and collectors.

In terms of technical specifications, the plug-in hybrid is powered by a 260-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, dual electric motors and a 21.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is able to deliver 50 miles of electric driving range.

Together, the powertrain is said to deliver a power output of 403 horsepower and provide up to 300 miles of driving range. The Revero is able to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.4 seconds and attain a top speed of 125 mph.

The vehicle also features fast-charging capability with up to 80 percent charged in less than half an hour. Furthermore, there is a solar panel on the roof which provides additional power to the battery.

The Karma Revero is available for purchase with a starting price of $130,000.